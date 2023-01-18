The Texas Department of Public Safety and Overton Police Chief Bryan Pool are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of one of DPS’s ten most wanted sex offenders, Shacory Lee Pryor, a man with ties to the Overton community.
According to the DPS website, Pryor was convicted in 2002 of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, after an incident with a 12-year-old girl. He was sentenced to four years of confinement and required to register annually. On March 26, 2021, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Possession of Marijuana. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office issued further warrants on December 1, 2021, for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements, Tampering/Fabricating Evidence with Intent to Impair, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, and two counts of Possession of Marijuana.