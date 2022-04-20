Overton continues to show huge increases in monthly and year-to-date sales tax revenue totals, once again reporting the highest percentages of positive change in the county.
The city’s substantial increase of 33.38% marked a nearly $9K gain over the previous year’s total of $25,549. This significant spike was also reflected in the year-to-date totals with Overton registering a nearly 30% increase over last year’s totals, coming in at $152,376.
Massive changes in city government and the continued growth of local, small business has had positive effects on the city’s overall economy.
Reklaw, the smallest municipality within the county, continues to surprise with major percentage increases in monthly net payments, reporting 31.25% growth over last year’s total. While this growth doesn’t exactly translate into large dollar amounts, the increase has registered across the board.
The monthly net payment increase from $629 to $825 supported a positive change in the year-to-date payment coming in at $3,711 over last year’s $3,541 for a nearly 5% increase.
Henderson climbed to $2,396,281 for a 22.39% increase in year-to-date totals marking a $438,477 increase over last year’s YTD results. With a similar positive showing in the monthly sales tax totals, Henderson reported a 28.38% tax increase reflecting a more than $110K difference over last year’s $397,205.
Mt. Enterprise’s burst of revenue growth continued to falter, with a 3.77% loss for April coming in at $15,653 under last year’s $16,268. Year-to-date growth continued along its positive course with $86,782, a more than 11% increase over 2021’s $77,887.
Rumors of incoming businesses abound but with no evidence of new construction on the horizon.
Tatum’s positive momentum came to an abrupt halt with a 5.79% loss in monthly net paments with a reported total of $20,448 under last year’s $21,707. Year-to-date payments continue to land in the black, with April’s $105,169 coming in 9.93% higher than last year’s $95,664.
The county, as a whole, is recording a notable increase with 2022’s year-to-date totals at $2,744,319 over last year’s $2,253,829, a growth of nearly $500,000.
Kilgore’s monthly sales tax revenue soared to $606,917 for a 43.72% increase over last year’s total, while Longview’s sales tax continues to climb, reporting yet another increase of more than 26% in monthly sales tax payments. Tyler’s tax revenues continued to climb with a 30.87% increase which represented nearly $1M added to the city’s totals. Nacogdoches reported a healthy 21.45% increase in year-to-date payments for the period, with accumulated totals coming in at $2,722,021.