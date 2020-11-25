In an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Overton ISD has implemented on-campus testing for students and employees of the district, beginning in December.
This testing program is entirely voluntary, and no student will be tested with a signed permission form on file with the school district’s nurse. Those forms, along with other information about the testing program, will be sent home with students and provided through Remind, emails, and texts from the students’ teachers.
“Our board felt that as long as it is completely voluntary for our students and staff it will be a good program,” said Overton ISD Superintendent Stephen DuBose. “Students must have their parents/guardians signed permission slip on file and only individuals with symptoms will be tested. Our folks will get quick results at no cost which is good for everyone.”
The school’s newly-certified testers will be using the BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test which offers results within 15 minutes. This test consists of a nasal swab in the front area of the nostril, not the more invasive sinus cavity swab. All tests administered will be free of charge for OISD students and employees and will only be given to those showing symptoms of the virus.
School officials believe that this quick test program will benefit the Mustang family. The quick results will allow parents/guardians to make faster decisions on contacting their family physician and help the district make decisions on quarantines in a more timely fashion.
When asked about the cost associated with the implementation of this testing capability, DuBose said, “There is no cost to the district....all of the tests, PPE, and even the cell phones to scan the tests were provided. The training that our employees did to get certified to perform the test was also free of charge.”