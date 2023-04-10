From Staff Reports

A five-mile stretch of Rusk County roadway is free from litter and returned to its scenic rural beauty thanks to the civic-minded students from Overton ISD’s Student Council.

Amber Lollar is the Managing Editor at The Henderson News.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription