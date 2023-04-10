From Staff Reports
A five-mile stretch of Rusk County roadway is free from litter and returned to its scenic rural beauty thanks to the civic-minded students from Overton ISD’s Student Council.
A five-mile stretch of Rusk County roadway is free from litter and returned to its scenic rural beauty thanks to the civic-minded students from Overton ISD’s Student Council.
The group of 21 student volunteers turned out Saturday, April 1, to scour the countryside for any unsightly litter and debris. In the two-hour event, students gathered eight bags of trash and had a bit of fun exploring the roadside wood line.
The annual Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off events, normally held across the county in April, are brought to the community through a collaboration between Keep Henderson Beautiful, Rusk County, and the City of Henderson. All Rusk County residents are invited and encouraged to participate.
Keep Henderson Beautiful’s mission is to “educate and engage residents to take responsibility for improving their community environment, focusing their efforts in these major areas: litter prevention, recycling, beautification and waste reduction”.
Amber Lollar is the Managing Editor at The Henderson News.
