Newly hired Overton Fire Chief Mickey Hamilton led a special called meeting of the OVFD to address the loss of nearly a dozen volunteers after Tuesday night’s meeting.
The previous night’s meeting saw the massive resignation of OFVD members including the deposed elected Fire Chief, Terry Lewis, Assistant Fire Chief, TJ Lewis, and President Chas Maxwell, leaving four active volunteer members along with Chief Hamilton. Members of the Overton City Council, Mayor Curtis Gilbert, and City Manager Shane West were on hand to answer questions and witness as a handful of volunteers came forward to offer their service to the department.
Rusk County Fire Marshal and Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Dooley offered any assistance necessary to ensure the success of the department and explained how the Active 911 system could easily be updated and had been, to include Chief Hamilton and any new additions to the department. These quick updates and existing mutual aid agreements with surrounding cities will go a long way toward ensuring minimal, if any, lag time in emergency response from the department, even as they wait for the review and approval of volunteer applications.
Many previous OVFD volunteers will be returning to active duty after having been labeled inactive due to conflicts between scheduled training and personal responsibilities. Returning members and those awaiting approval maintain a long list of qualifications from Fire Captains, EMS certifications, decades of service, Fire Investigator, and Telecommunicator training and certifications.
Per OVFD bylaws, as pointed out by former President Chas Maxwell, any new applicants must give permission for a background check and a review committee will assess their completed application, a process that takes up to 21 days before the application can be submitted to the VFD board for a vote.
“I’m just covering bases,” said Maxwell. “That way there’s no this side or the other confusion, like there was previously.”
Addressing the ongoing issues between the department and the City surrounding the creation of the Chief position one returning volunteer stated, “I only want to come help. I don’t want none of the drama crap that they’ve had and I will walk away if it starts.”
“I can assure you that you won’t have any drama because they’re all gone,” responded former Fire Chief and outspoken OVFD supporter, Bill Wall.