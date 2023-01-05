Hamilton

Newly hired Overton Fire Chief Mickey Hamilton led a special called meeting of the OVFD to address the loss of nearly a dozen volunteers after Tuesday night’s meeting. 

The previous night’s meeting saw the massive resignation of OFVD members including the deposed elected Fire Chief, Terry Lewis, Assistant Fire Chief, TJ Lewis, and President Chas Maxwell, leaving four active volunteer members along with Chief Hamilton. Members of the Overton City Council, Mayor Curtis Gilbert, and City Manager Shane West were on hand to answer questions and witness as a handful of volunteers came forward to offer their service to the department. 

