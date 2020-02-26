OVERTON – The Overton City Council is its list of important events to get on the city’s calendar early so there are no conflicts moving forward.
The council approved three requests for annual events that are a must for the local citizenry.
• The Annual Easter Egg Hunt is set for April 4, at a city facility to be determined. The city will purchase 1,000 candy-filled eggs and 1,000 trinket-filled eggs for the participants. The Overton Police Department will provide for traffic and crowd control for the entirety of the event.
• The Annual Fall Fest is set for Oct. 17 in the downtown area. The Overton Police and Volunteer Fired Departments will provide for traffic and crowd control for the entirety of the event.
• The Annual Christmas Parade will take place on Nov. 30. The route will be from Commerce Street to Main Street. The Overton Police Department will provide for traffic and crowd control for the entirety of the event.
• Rich Scott, representing the Heritage Society asked permission to hold an Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 28. The event will encompass Rusk Street to Henderson to South streets.
In other business, council decided on the following items:
• Approved a resolution authoring the approval and renewal of an Interlocal Agreement between Texas DPS and the city in order to be a part of the failure to appear program. The program allows the city of Overton to put a hold on an offender’s driver’s license, stopping the license renewal. The Omni Fee can range from $30 to $10. There will be no cost to the city as the fees are passed along to the offender.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the city to borrow $120,356 from the Overton Municipal Development District for the purpose of purchasing public works equipment. The loan would be paid back in one installment no later than Sept. 30, 2020.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement to purchase and convert to a new financial software system for the city.
• Tabled a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement to enter into a service contract with bond attorneys for the purpose of issuing tax obligation bonds. They also tabled the accompanying proposal to seek the same bonds.
The Overton City Council routinely meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month in the municipal courtroom of the city hall.