Winners for the best floats in Overton’s 2022 Christmas Parade were awarded with honorary plaques in a ceremony on Friday morning at the McMillan Memorial Library in Overton. The Nov. 28 parade was a great success, featuring 36 different floats with the participation of local businesses, first responders, charities, churches, high school bands and cheerleaders, the crowd favorite Kilgore College Rangerettes and more.
Overton resident Cara Vanderkolk led the team of volunteers that organized the parade as she’s done for two years. Rusk County Commissioner Randy Gaut served as the Grand Marshall, and he and his family selected the Autism and Special Needs Awareness float as the winner of the Grand Marshall Award, with the New Hope Baptist Church as the Grand Marshall Honorable Mention. Accepting the Grand Marshall Award plaque for her organization on Friday was Jalisa Barron and accepting the Honorable Mention plaque for the New Hope Baptist Church was Ilene Merchant.
Jenn Bender of the Friends of McMillan Memorial Library received the Theme Award and Kitana Munns accepted the Theme Honorable Mention plaque on behalf of Queen Price CommuniTea Enrichment.
The two Theme Awards were chosen by six “Secret Santa Elves” appointed by Vanderkolk from members of the Overton community. “That means everyday people who walk the streets of our wonderful community that wanted to do something fun,” Vanderkolk told the winners. “You guys did an amazing job. You really stood out. And we just wanted to thank you for the time and effort you put in to do something wonderful for our community.”
The Secret Santa Elves, whom only Vanderkolk knew the identities of, are a new thing she wants to keep doing for the parade going forward to encourage community involvement.
She also expressed her thanks to all of their parade entries, Gaut, Willard Gore, the Overton Heritage Foundation, Wachel Towing for the parade platform, James Alexander, Denise Hill for making a video collage, Mike Bas for providing electricity, Larry Calhoun for the sound system, Niki Whatley for the parade flyers, the Overton Police Department and Fire Department and the Secret Santa Elves.