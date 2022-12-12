Winners for the best floats in Overton’s 2022 Christmas Parade were awarded with honorary plaques in a ceremony on Friday morning at the McMillan Memorial Library in Overton. The Nov. 28 parade was a great success, featuring 36 different floats with the participation of local businesses, first responders, charities, churches, high school bands and cheerleaders, the crowd favorite Kilgore College Rangerettes and more. 

Overton resident Cara Vanderkolk led the team of volunteers that organized the parade as she’s done for two years. Rusk County Commissioner Randy Gaut served as the Grand Marshall, and he and his family selected the Autism and Special Needs Awareness float as the winner of the Grand Marshall Award, with the New Hope Baptist Church as the Grand Marshall Honorable Mention. Accepting the Grand Marshall Award plaque for her organization on Friday was Jalisa Barron and accepting the Honorable Mention plaque for the New Hope Baptist Church was Ilene Merchant.

