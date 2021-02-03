It’s been a long time coming since the middle of 2020 but hard work and cooperation from the Rusk County Library and The Portal of Texas History over 1,900 Henderson Daily News and The Henderson News are now archived online for the world to view.
It is still a work in progress. Currently there are hundreds of issues of The Henderson News dating from 2019 to 2015 with more being added weekly. There are also hundreds of issues of Henderson Daily News dating back to 1933 with more being added weekly.
To view our archived newspapers go online to https://texashistory.unt.edu/. Once you arrive at the home page of The Portal of Texas History in the search bar type The Henderson News and you will find 24 issues per page available for your perusal. There is no charge to view all issues available online on this website.