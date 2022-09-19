Michael Moores, Joe Sorrells, and Raymond Mitchell, the outgoing HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) Board Members were recognized Tuesday during the monthly meeting. All have finished their terms and now it’s time for them to step down and be replaced by replacements that will be chosen at the next City Council meeting. Johnny Foster, President, and CEO of Henderson Federal Savings Bank will serve as Treasurer this fiscal year.
Executive Director John Clary told the outgoing members how much he appreciated their service and that he had enjoyed working with them as did the remaining Board Members. Brian Ballard the newest Board Member is expected to be reappointed. Moores who serves as Treasurer rotates with other local bankers every year. Sorrells and Mitchell were the longest serving members serving two terms. Sorrells has served on the HEDCO Board several times.
HEDCO attorney Jamey Holmes recommended to the Board to table the agenda item “amending Bylaws and Articles of Incorporation and other action related to the change to a Type B EDC.” Holmes explained to the Board Members that after speaking by phone last week with Jeff Moore, a partner with Brown Hofmeister who has a practice emphasizing local governmental law, economic development, and zoning and land use they should postpone any further discussion until they are ready to act on several steps leading up to the change.
The process should follow this order:
Create a Type B entity with a certificate of formation
Have a new Type B Board adopt bylaws
Transfer the Type A entity’s assets from A to B
Have the B entity vote to assume the projects of the A entity
Dissolve the Type A entity
According to Holmes all of this must be approved by the City Council each step of the way as well as let the outside counsel come up with the master plan before starting to look at a draft of the bylaws.
“Once Type B is created and you get up and running then all assets will transfer from B to A,” said Holmes.
Neal Holland of Stokes & Associates gave an update on the status of the new East Texas Regional Business Park. He showed a copy of the updated plat and explained the progress of the work.
“All main utilities are in except a one two-inch water line,” Holland said.
Clary then explained to the Board that they would soon have to address mowing and maintenance items that would have to be done soon at the park. He also said that a request was submitted to the City of Henderson requesting annexation and that they were working on it.
He also gave an update on the upcoming Business Appreciation Luncheon to take place on October 11 at the Henderson Civic Center. He told the Board that Karin Greene, Director of Marketing and Business Development had resigned and that he would be posting the position for candidates.
At the end of the meeting, the Board entered Executive Session, but no action was taken when they returned to open session.