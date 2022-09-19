HEDCO

Michael Moores, Joe Sorrells, and Raymond Mitchell, the outgoing HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) Board Members were recognized Tuesday during the monthly meeting. All have finished their terms and now it’s time for them to step down and be replaced by replacements that will be chosen at the next City Council meeting. Johnny Foster, President, and CEO of Henderson Federal Savings Bank will serve as Treasurer this fiscal year.

Executive Director John Clary told the outgoing members how much he appreciated their service and that he had enjoyed working with them as did the remaining Board Members. Brian Ballard the newest Board Member is expected to be reappointed. Moores who serves as Treasurer rotates with other local bankers every year. Sorrells and Mitchell were the longest serving members serving two terms. Sorrells has served on the HEDCO Board several times.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription