Rusk County burn ban continues per Commissioners
Rusk County Judge Joel Hale performed the swearing in of Travis Orr to the Board of the Rusk County Rural Railroad Tuesday during the Commissioners Court meeting. Orr appeared to be pleased with the opportunity to serve on the Board.
After the swearing in of Orr Patrick Dooley approached the Commissioners about the current and future lack of rain and recommended that the burn ban continue.
“It hasn’t rained yet in the last three days,” said Dooley.
He then gave the Commissioners a Burn Ban Update that consisted of 12 illegal burns, 13 wild land fires. He also told the Commissioners that there is a zero percent chance of rain through Saturday with being the big enemy.
Dooley said, “We are starting to write citations and I hope that the area residents will take advantage of the free dump day this Saturday. The Fire Department is glad the burn ban is in effect.”
It was approved unanimously to continue the burn ban.
Rusk County Library System Director Jenn Freeman presented the Commissioners a Memorandum of Understanding with the Workforce Solutions East Texas Board allowing the Library to be an Affiliate Site Access Point with Workforce Solutions.
“We are not making any changes it is just a renewal continuation that we have participated in before,” Freeman said.
This agreement will go into effect November 1, 2021 and will continue for 12 months or until the parties cancel the Agreement in accordance the terms set forth in the Memorandum of Understanding.
The mission of Workforce Solutions East Texas Board is to improve the quality of life in this area through economic development by providing a first-class workforce for present and future businesses.
It was approved.
Other agenda items approved were:
Accept the bid for a 2021 5500 Series flatbed haul truck for Robert Kuykendall, Precinct 2 Commissioner
To fill a part-time position of an employee that resigned at the Tatum Public Library
Accept a $100 donation from Carol A. Young in memory of Bill McLeroy for the Rusk County Library in Henderson
Declare as surplus from Precinct 2 a 2009 Dodge Ram and a 2009 Ford 450 from Precinct 3
Allow Commissioner Greg Gibson to hire a replacement employee for Precinct 3.