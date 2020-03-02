The Optimist Club of Henderson has chosen February’s Boy and Girl of the Month. This month’s recipients are Saul Quintanilla, son of Saul and Yesenia Quintanilla, and Sydni Alexis Baxter, daughter of Sara and Jason Saulsbery and Ray and Cassandra Baxter.
The Boy of the Month winner Saul Quintanilla, or Saulito to his friends, is the Key Club President, Senior Class President, National Honors Society Vice President, and an active member of the Interact Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Quintanilla is especially proud of the fact that he has taken and passed, two years of dual credit courses, including the EMT training which he intends to utilize on his future career path.
As a member of the HHS football team, he has been twice named First-team All-District, Second-team All-District, Most Valuable Back, Co-Offensive Team MVP and received the Mahlon Acres award. He was also twice named First-Team All-District, FCA All-Star, and Team Captain of the HHS Soccer team.
Quintanilla is an active member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he is the Youth Praise Band guitarist and french horn player, and Chapel volunteer. He feels as though his involvement with the church has impacted him tremendously. In the summer of 2018, he received the Lord as his Savior and no longer struggles with finding moral answers and is no longer ashamed to share the Gospel.
He would like to thank his parents for all of the time they’ve invested, and sacrifices made for him and his siblings. He appreciates them always pushing him to be the best in all he does and he feels blessed to call them his parents.
Girl of the Month recipient, Sydni Alexis Baxter, is a member of the Key Club, National Honor Society, HOSA, and Captain of the Lionettes Drill team.
She is proudest of her placement on the Honor Roll, being named Student of the Month, HHS Student of the Week and receiving the Alpha Kappa Alpha Excellence in Education Award.
Baxter’s fondest high school memories are dancing at the Senior pep rally and walking onto the field with her family on Senior Night.
As Lionettes Drill Team Captain, Baxter has received the Unicorn Award and been awarded three First Division Solo ratings. She feels that her participation in this extracurricular activity has helped to make her a better leader, influenced her creatively, and taught her discipline.
Baxter is a member of West Holly Spring Church of the Living God, where she is involved with Praise dancing, ushering, and singing in the choir. She feels her involvement with the church has given her a sense of belonging, and a feeling of being loved.
After graduating from HHS, Baxter plans to attend UT Tyler to study nursing; where she hopes to earn her RN license.
She would like to thank her parents for always being supportive. While she recognizes she hasn’t always a “perfect” child, she promises to never lose sight of her dreams and will always keep God first in her life.