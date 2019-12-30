The Optimist Club of Henderson has chosen December’s Boy and Girl of the Month.
This month’s recipients are Jana Elaine Higgs, daughter of David and Kim Higgs, and Caleb Everett Medford, son of Everett and Amy Medford.
Award recipient Caleb Medford, a true sportsman, has been awarded All-District in football, basketball, and golf and was a regional qualifier in track and field. Medford currently holds the record for receiving yards in a single game.
He believes his involvement in sports has allowed him to understand the value of teamwork, leadership, and most importantly developing a more positive attitude. He works hard to remain humble, despite his many accomplishments, and remain a good role model for the younger boys that look up to him.
Medford is a member of Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, where he sings with the youth choir and dances with the Mime Ministry. He feels as though his involvement with the church has influenced him to be a leader in the community and taught him to let God guide him on the right path towards all of his successes.
Medford will be attending Texas Christian University where he will play football and major in Sports Management.
He would like to thank his parents for raising him to be the best version of himself and teaching him to let God take the wheel.
Girl of the Month designee, Jana Higgs, is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, and Student Council. She is proud to have taken Pre-AP classes throughout her high school career and doing well in them.
Higgs has been a feature twirler for three years and is a two-time UIL gold medalist in twirling. She has been a member of the Henderson High School band for four years and has earned superior ratings at band solo and ensemble competitions for three consecutive years. She feels that her participation in these activities, especially twirling, has helped her become the young woman she is today. Twirling, specifically, has taught her to always pursue her goals.
Higgs regularly attends First Baptist Church and is a part of the Youth Praise Team. She believes her involvement with the church has shaped her life choices and allowed her to develop close friendships with people who share her beliefs.
She would like to thank her parents for everything they’ve done for her, especially for sharing their wisdom and encouraging her in all of her endeavors. She appreciates being raised in a Christian-based home and for having, in them, Godly examples.