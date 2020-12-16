Henderson’s Optimist Club has chosen Audrey Love McDonald, daughter of Barbara and David McDonald, and Cole David Bradley, son of Hannah and Chad Bradley, as November’s Boy and Girl of the Month.
Girl of the Month honoree, Audrey McDonald, is a Key Club member, as well as First Lieutenant with the Henderson Lionettes.
She is proudest of the fact that she is pursuing dual credit courses through Kilgore College. She is also taking AP Calculus classes despite considering math her most difficult subject. She is grateful for the tutelage of Ronny Grandgeorge, who has managed to make maths understandable.
As First Lieutenant in the Henderson Lionettes, McDonald’s most memorable moments have been performing under those Friday night lights. She feels as though her time with the Lionettes has taught her time management and leadership skills, which can be applied to her school work and utilized outside of her high school career.
McDonald is a member of the First United Methodist Church of Henderson. She looks forward to deepening the biblical foundation afforded to her by her involvement with the church during her attendance at Baylor University.
To her parents, McDonald is thankful for their constant motivation. She recognizes their contribution to her life and knows that she would not be where she is today without their love and constant support. She wants her parents to know that nothing they’ve done goes unnoticed, she will always be indebted to them, and that she loves them endlessly.
Boy of the Month award recipient, Cole Bradley, is a member of the National Honor Society and Key Club. His proudest moments came from being chosen for the National Honor Society and Academic All-District.
As a long-time member of the HISD Baseball program, Bradley has been chosen as Academic All-District and Second Team All-District. He also received the title of Pitcher of the Year in both his freshman and sophomore years.
He feels that his participation in the baseball program has taught him responsibility and accountability and that his favorite coach, Dakota Alexander, has pushed him to become not only a better athlete but a better man.
His fondest high school memories are meeting and playing baseball with his best friend, Tanner Flanagan.
Bradley is a member of the First Baptist Church in Henderson. He believes the time spent with his church family has created for him a strong support system and allowed him to grow closer to God.
He would like to thank his parents for their unending support and unconditional love. He expressed more thanks for everything they have done to allow him to be successful in all of his endeavors and that he loves them and couldn’t ask for better parents.