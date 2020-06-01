Continuing to recognize area youth despite social distancing guidelines The Optimist Club of Henderson proudly announced Timothy Mitchell Cooley, son of Chris and Becky Cooley, and Cates Jordan Linebarger, daughter of Shannon and Les Linebarger, as May’s Boy and Girl of the Month.
The Boy of the Month recipient, Timothy Cooley, is a member of the National Honor Society. He is especially proud to be graduating as an Honor Graduate having ranked within the top 10% of his class. He has completed 30 hours of dual credit work and has taken AP English, AP Calculus, and AP Chemistry.
Cooley is a member of the Varsity Tennis team and sings with the Varsity Choir. He placed Third in District Boys Singles and Doubles in tennis. The choir was an equally big success for Cooley as he qualified for Regional Honor Choir and State Solo and Ensemble for three years.
Cooley feels as though his participation in these extracurricular activities has taught him sportsmanship and humility. His choir teacher, Mr. Starling, taught him to chase his dreams.
As an active member at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Cooley is the Lead Audio/Visual Technician. He feels as though his involvement with the church has given him a community and a place in which he can feel loved.
Cooley intends to attend East Texas Baptist University where he plans to pursue a degree in Marketing.
He would like to thank his parents for all that they have taught him over the years. He feels as though he has been lucky to have two such wise, caring, and encouraging parents. Cooley would like to thank his parents for providing for, and helping him, even when times have been rough.
The Girl of the Month recipient, Cates Linebarger, is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Student Council, and Interact Club. She has completed 30 hours of dual credit classes with a grade point average of 4.0, a fact of which she is most proud.
Linebarger is a member of the HHS Band functioning as the Flute Section Leader and is a member of the Mock Trial group where she was a State qualifier in 2019.
After graduation, Linebarger will be attending the University of Arkansas where she plans to earn a degree in political science and journalism.
She is a member of Henderson’s First Baptist Church and an active participant in the youth group. She feels as though her involvement with the church has taught her that a good relationship with God will make life fulfilling.
Linebarger would like to thank her parents for always stressing the importance of a good education and for always pushing her to try her hardest. “I would not be who I am today without their support and unconditional love,” said Linebarger.