While still unable to meet due to social distancing guidelines, Henderson’s Optimist Club continued to recognize outstanding boys and girls within the Henderson area.
The Boy and Girl of the Month award recipients for April are Brayden Loosier, son of Michael and Morgan Loosier, and Savannah Rains, daughter of Jason and Karen Rains.
April’s Boy of the Month, Brayden Loosier is a member of the National Honor Society, HHS Drum Major, and Section Leader of the HHS Band. His proudest achievement, thus far, is being the First Chair Euphonium in the 4A All-State Band but he is also proud of his Music Scholar awards and his participation on the Academic Golf team. Loosier has been a part of all available Pre-AP and AP classes throughout high school while earning college credited hours through Kilgore College.
While maintaining a 3.9 Grade Point Average, Loosier has participated in Band, Jazz Band, Basketball, and the Golf Team. He feels as though his participation in these extracurricular activities has given him a much stronger sense of discipline and helped him develop a sense of pride in all that he does. His time with the band has also helped him understand the meaning of hard work and how the achievement of your goals relates directly to the amount of work you’re willing to invest.
Loosier will be attending Texas Christian University, where he will major in Music Education with an Instrumental focus. His ambition is to become a High School Band Director and lead a Military-style Marching band.
He would like to thank his parents for supporting him no matter what he’s decided to do with his life. Having experienced some uncertainty in deciding which career path to pursue Loosier said, “They jumped behind me 100%.” He continued to thank his parents for being his largest supporters and wanted them to know he loves them both so much.
Girl of the month recipient, Savannah Summer Rains, is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, in which she has served as Freshman and Sophomore Representative, Vice President, and President. She has been the Sophomore Representative and Vice President of the Key Club and is a member of the Interact Club, Hearts for Humanity, National Honor Society, and Honor Roll. She has also participated in the Rusk County Youth Project Show, been a server at the Kiwanis Pancake Supper, and a volunteer for both Sarah Murphy Field Day and the Special Olympics.
She feels the most accomplished in having been able to maintain a 3.9 GPA while actively participating in sports, several clubs, and advanced classes. She is also proud of receiving the Best Public Speaker Award.
Rains has been Captain of the Varsity High School Tennis team and was named #1 Seed for Girls. She was also Girls Doubles District Finalist, Girls Doubles District Champion, and Girls Doubles Regional Semi-Finalist. Loosier won sixth place in the Festivus Games and made the sale in the RCYPS, showing rabbits.
Loosier feels that being involved in all of these activities is vital as these activities teach a student how to manage their time. While she believes education is important she recognizes that she has learned an equal amount from the different activities in which she has been associated.
She is an active member of Bethel Bible Church having helped with Vacation Bible School, mission trip fundraisers and food drives for the community. She even traveled to Belize on a mission trip with her church group. She believes her involvement with the church has helped her by allowing her to be a part of such a welcoming group and reassuring her that she will always have a safe space within her church’s walls.
Loosier would like to thank her parents for helping, encouraging, and supporting her in whatever she chose to participate. She said, “I know I wouldn’t be where I am today without their constant love and support.” She will forever be grateful that God saw fit to not only provide her with the best cooks but also made them her parents.