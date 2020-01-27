The Optimist Club of Henderson has chosen January’s Boy and Girl of the Month. This month’s recipients are Amelia Katherine Hay, daughter of Mr. Eric Hay and Dr. Meredith Arnall, and Timothy Trace Tidwell, son of Tim and Traci Tidwell.
Girl of the Month recipient Amelia Hay, or Mia to her friends, is a true scholar. Hay’s grade point average is currently a 4.0 while performing in the band, competing in UIL, functioning as Editor and artist for Hi-Life comics, and holding a place as a member of the National Honor Society.
As a member of the HHS band, Hay is a drum major, load crew captain, and section leader. She has won numerous state advancements in both solo and ensemble competitions, as well as area advancement in All-Region.
Hay also holds the title of Senior Class Historian and is particularly proud of being a Texas Music Scholar, class Salutatorian, and receiving the Unicorn Award.
She believes her involvement in her numerous extracurricular activities has given her the chance to serve her community which will benefit her outlook on her role as a citizen.
Hay is a member of both First United Methodist Church in Henderson and Woodland Christian Church in Longview where she plays acoustic guitar and bass. She feels that her church involvement has taught her to speak out and be proud of who she is.
She would like to thank her parents for four years of late practices, afterschool lessons, and contests, both good and bad. She jokingly admits that she owes them both a healthy amount of gas money.
Award recipient, Timothy Tidwell, is a member of the Principal’s Advisory Council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
He is particularly proud of maintaining an A/B average throughout High School while participating in multiple sports programs and working at Chicken Express; while his fondest high school memory was beating Kilgore, in the football playoffs, with nine seconds left on the clock.
Participation in sports and band has allowed him to become Varsity Football Team Captain, Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Steamroller of the week, Roadbuilder of the week and First Team All-District in both football and soccer.
Tidwell believes that his participation in sports has led him to be a better Christian man and student role model, as the coaches have taught him to strive to work harder for the betterment of the team.
He is a member of Bar None Cowboy Church and believes his involvement with the church has lead him to a better spiritual life with the Lord. He’s learned that through faith and determination mountains can be climbed and honesty and kindness will always lead you in the right direction.
Tidwell hopes to attend Southeastern Oklahoma State University to play football and pursue a career in Occupational Health and Safety.
He would like to thank his mother for showing him the right path to take and for always being his best friend. He would like for his father to know that he appreciates the wisdom imparted upon him and he hopes to one day be half the man his father is.