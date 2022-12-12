The Rusk County Peace Officers Association (RCPOA) held its second annual Operation Blue Santa Christmas shopping spree with a slightly larger but equally excited group of Rusk County students. 

Funds generated from the organization’s highly-anticipated and widely popular Back the Blue Golf Tournament and various monetary donations received throughout the year made this magnanimous event possible. A duo of deserving children were chosen from each Rusk County school district to join members of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and RCPOA for the shopping trip of a lifetime. Each child was given a spending limit of roughly $150 and sent on their merry way to stroll through the toy aisles, pushing buttons and testing every plaything that struck their fancy.

