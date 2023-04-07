Alex Mills

While the surprise announcement of oil production cuts of 1.66 million barrels per day from OPEC+ members sent prices soaring on international markets this week, the price of natural gas in the U.S. has dropped to unusually low levels.

Just before OPEC+ members were scheduled to meet on Monday, April 3, the group announced the production cuts surprising those in attendance who were expecting the group to continue without changes.

Alex Mills is the former president of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

