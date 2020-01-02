TATUM – A former high school cheerleader died of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident near Kilgore.
Lela Justeen Burney, 19, of Tatum was traveling southeast on FM-2011 when she is believed to have lost control of the vehicle as the road curved and traveled into the south ditch where the vehicle struck a tree, according to a Texas Department of Safety report.
The accident occurred at shortly before 9 p.m. Friday.
Troopers responded to the crash nine miles east of Kilgore in Rusk County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that Burney was driving a 2006 Mazda M6I.
She was transported to Good Shepard Medical Center – Longview where she was later pronounced by Judge Tim Bryan. The crash remains under investigation.
According to a Tatum ISD Facebook post, a GoFundMe account has been established.
The DPS urges all motorists to reduce their speed especially on wet roadways.