In the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 within Rusk County, the Office of Emergency Management has reported one new positive case within the county.
This newly reported patient is housed in one of the Rusk County prison facilities.
The county’s active total is down to 12 with 31 patients having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered.
The total number of positive cases has risen to 45.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 55,971, with a testing total of 906,074. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 1,527, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 35,292, a substantial increase from last week’s 30,341.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide a daily update after 4 p.m. each day with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services.
To receive this daily update like and follow Rusk County OEM on their Facebook page.