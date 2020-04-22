It was 50 years ago today that a 25-year-old graduate student, Denis Hayes, organized the very first Earth Day with incredible and lasting success, sparking the modern-day environmental movement.
One local church has embraced the Earth Day initiative and taken it on as a vital part of their ministry’s effort.
Henderson’s First Presbyterian Church first became a part of a larger Presbyterian effort towards environmental stewardship in 2014, becoming a certified Earth Care Congregation, one of only 14 churches within the state of Texas holding the certification. Each subsequent year beyond their initial 2014 certification, FPC has been awarded re-certification within the initiative.
In the quest to become accredited as an Earth Care Congregation, through the Presbyterian Hunger Program, churches must take the Earth Day Pledge and complete activities and projects within the areas of worship, education, outreach, and facility upgrades and maintenance.
“Our church does a good job embracing the holy adventure. Careful use of the Earth’s resources is, for us, another layer of demonstrating love for our neighbors,” said Reverend Michelle Goff of her congregation’s commitment to the cause. “Our impact may be small, but every little bit counts.”
FPC’s Green Team’s guiding principle is to teach that “All humanity has the responsibility to care for one another as well as for all of creation.”
As part of their environmental stewardship initiative, FPC Henderson began a recycling program for cans, plastic, and paper with recycling containers located around the church grounds. They replaced all incandescent light bulbs with fluorescent, and switched to using only recycled copy paper. They have prohibited the use of Styrofoam and encouraged the use of real or recyclable containers.
The Green Team mulches the church’s flower beds to conserve water; they raise thermostats and utilize ceiling fans to conserve energy. They encourage personal water bottle use as opposed to plastic bottled water; they regularly change filters on heating and cooling units and partition off parts of the building when not in use to further conserve energy. Goff and her congregation have left no environmentally friendly stone unturned.
“Stewardship of Creation is not only environmental,” said Goff. “Through the Earth Care Team, we also address social injustices, poverty, and the suffering of all creation. As we look at how we care for one another and the world we live in we should be able to step back and say, ‘This is good.’ Caring for all of creation is how we show our love for the Creator.”