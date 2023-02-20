Hearts of Henderson volunteers reached their goal to collect 100 pairs of brand new shoes for donation to the CASA organization.
For over a month volunteers have been collecting every available pair of shoes and are excited to have reached their goal but more so to see them go to the children that need them so desperately.
Representatives from East Texas CASA were equally enthused as they picked up the trunk-load of donations.
“Someone said my goal of 100 pair was set a little high,” said Heart of Henderson co-founder. “I said, ‘Set big goals, you get big results!’”
If anyone is interested in joining this generous group of volunteers, contact them through Facebook at Hearts of Henderson.