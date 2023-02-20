Hearts and Shoes

Hearts of Henderson volunteers reached their goal to collect 100 pairs of brand new shoes for donation to the CASA organization. 

For over a month volunteers have been collecting every available pair of shoes and are excited to have reached their goal but more so to see them go to the children that need them so desperately. 

