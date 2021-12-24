Local youth is really feeling her Eagle Scout journey
“I really want to make a difference in the world, no matter how small. I want to make things a little better for people.”
These are the heartfelt sentiments of Ruthanne Moland, Henderson teen and member of the Boy Scouts of America Girl Troop 219, the first local all-girl Scout troop. Moland, coming from a long BSA history with an Eagle Scout father, grandfather, and uncle, even her mother was a BSA Explorer, is seeking wings of her own which will come with the distinction of being the region’s first female Eagle Scout.
Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process and Moland is well on her way to joining this percentage.
The Eagle Scout project requires the candidate to envision, develop and lead a plan that positively impacts the community, and after talks with board members of Rusk County’s Kingdom Care 127, Moland found her project.
“My beneficiary requested they have a room for them to calm down and take their anger out, really, their stress and anxiety as well,” said the young Eagle Scout candidate.
Kingdom Care 127 is a volunteer organization created to aid in providing a safe, comfortable environment for local foster children awaiting placement. The road leading to the comfort and safety of KC127’s newly-acquired facility is often fraught with trauma and hardship for these young ladies so Moland set out to create a decompression chamber, of sorts.
In the new sensory room, she created a soothing space intended to be comforting to all of the senses. The room is equipped with soft mood lighting, a quiet soundtrack of classical music, calming scents, and certain surfaces are soft to the touch but tough enough to withstand an occasionally needed outburst.
“This sensory room was necessary because the kids in the cottage have a myriad of issues that cause them stress,” said Moland of her project. “The constant influx of new girls and the knowledge that they can be assigned to a full-time placement at any moment is stressful. They also have to deal with the trauma of their own situation in an environment filled with other girls struggling in their own way.”
The room houses a homework and art table which includes prompts for art therapy projects. The space will be utilized for meetings with on-site caseworkers who, thanks to Moland, will have tools to assist in their often emotional conversations.
She created a group of ‘I Feel’ boxes based on the various emotions these girls may be experiencing. Caseworkers can access these boxes by request or when they see the need arise and each is labeled with a specific emotion. The I Feel Angry box contains some items intended to be destroyed, such as newspapers, which the children are free to rip apart as a release for pent-up aggression and resistance bands to exert anxious energy. Other boxes contain items chosen specifically to soothe or help the child process said emotion.
The room is filled with books and various other cognitive behavioral therapy tools. “It’s basically mindfulness exercises, breathing, and we also have printed affirmations that they can tell themselves like ‘I am not alone in this,’ and ‘I am worthy’ which are things that are true but things they can tell themselves that will calm them,” Moland said further explaining the usefulness of the sensory room.
Moland’s project has extended beyond the physical space she created and into the world where her well-worded speeches have drawn in large and needed donations for the KC127 organization which will potentially cover the cost of facility upgrades which will make huge strides in the comfort and functionality of the home.
“My initial interest in this project was an interest in both foster care and mental health,” said Moland explaining her passion for this project. “So I’m interested in foster care because my family has served in the foster system for about 4 years in Virginia which led to the adoption of my brother Joe. I definitely have a personal relationship with the fostering community and I want to help them.”