The oldest existing church building in Rusk County is in desperate need of repairs and your help is needed to make these repairs.
“Pine Grove church house at Pine Grove, near Pine Hill is the oldest surviving church building in Rusk County and is recorded as a Texas Historic Landmark,” said Robert Vaughn, Vice Chairman of the East Texas Sacred Harp Convention.
According to Vaughn and Joan Smith, Chairman of the Rusk County Historical Commission the building has suffered in recent years from time and nature, needing some tender loving care. The elements and time have not been kind to the old structure, which is in grave need of repairs. Lack of funds has hindered work beyond the most necessary attention. Windows and shutters, eaves, doors, and floor all need repair.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established to help finance preserving this historic treasure. Donations may be made through GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/pine-grove-church-restoration
or donations (designated for “church house restoration”) may be mailed to: Pine Grove Cemetery Association Melinda Rice
11334 CR 3112D
Mt. Enterprise, TX 75681.
Historical records show that the church building was built in 1870 but the congregation wasn’t established until around 1850. In 1854 three Patrick brothers led a wagon train of Scotch-Irish Cumberland Presbyterians to Texas from Bethel, South Carolina and established the Patrick settlement southeast of Pine Grove. The Patricks’ and several families that traveled with them stopped to rest at the church site here in Rusk County. The church community and the area of the piney woods were so appealing that they decided to stay here instead of settling further west as they had originally planned.
In December 1854 Archibald Watkins, minister at the Pine Grove Church and first chief justice of Rusk County, sold John T. C. Patrick 335 acres on the Shreveport-Douglass Road. These families started another church in 1880, on a three-acre tract donated for a church and school, originally called Pleasant Springs.
The predominantly African-American Pine Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church is presumably a daughter congregation, as are other Cumberland Presbyterian churches in the vicinity.
The building is used annually for the Pine Grove Cemetery homecoming and the Rusk County Singing Convention, both held annually on the fourth weekend in April (except when Easter falls on that weekend). The Pine Grove Church has a long-standing connection to Sacred Harp singing. The Sacred Harp songbook was even used in their church services, and has provided the music (a cappella) for the singing in conjunction with the cemetery day homecoming.
Outside in front of the building is the Pine Grove Church State Historical Marker dated 1966 and says, “Pine Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church was organized about 1850, with the Rev. Archibald Watkins (d. 1880) playing an instrumental role in its early years. The fellowship first met in a small log cabin near Martin’s Creek. This building was constructed about 1870, and was used for worship services until the congregation disbanded in 1906. It is now a part of Pine Grove’s heritage and is the scene of an annual homecoming.”
The cemetery has a Texas State Historical Marker for Richard Brown (1808 - 1893), a Mier Expedition soldier who escaped the firing squad by drawing a white bean. Brown helped found the Pine Grove Church and the Sharon Masonic Lodge.