Newspapers have always been and will always be the information of historical record for local communities. For decades, bound copies of old newspapers were stored at each newspaper office but began to deteriorate after a long period of time.
Local libraries also put newspapers on microfilm for readers to view. But now with the help of the Rusk County Library and The Henderson News all available copies will eventually be digitized and preserved for the entire world to view.
“Having the Henderson Daily News available through The Portal to Texas History will provide online access to this valuable resource,” said Pamela Pipkin, Rusk County Library System Librarian.
Currently there are over 1,000 archived issues of the Henderson Daily News online starting at 2017. Once the grant is finished and accepted by the Tocker Foundation, a nonprofit organization, other editions will be added going all the back to the first issue in 1931.
“People researching their family history turn to local newspapers for marriage and obituary records,” Pipkin said. “Local news reported in The Henderson News, formerly Henderson Daily news, will be readily available to anyone with Internet access. This will be helpful to students, local historians and others interested in the history of Henderson and Rusk County, Texas.
The University of North Texas (UNT) Library will host this project. The newspapers may be viewed online at The Portal to Texas History at https://texashistory.unt.edu/. Once you log on to their website type in Henderson Daily News and click on the search button.
“We at Rusk County Library are glad to partner with The Henderson News in the digitization project, Pipkin said.