Overton ISD’s auditorium filled with curious and concerned citizens Monday night as OISD Superintendent Larry Calhoun hosted a second public meeting to discuss the possibility of transitioning the district to a four-day educational week.
“A decision has not been made,” clarified Superintendent Calhoun, dispelling whispers that the district intended to make the change regardless of public opinion. “We are absolutely looking into it seriously or we wouldn’t be here to talk about it, but the decision is not made.”
In September, Calhoun and members of the School Board attended a Texas Association of School Board convention, and in a presentation called Small District Seminar, they learned that many small districts are switching to a four-day week. In the presentation, Superintendents from post-transition schools, such as Mineral Wells ISD, extolled the benefits for their campuses.
Calhoun supplied a published article he penned explaining the benefits of the four-day week, which he discovered in his research.
His research indicated that student and employee attendance both increased by nearly 3% during the shortened week.
“Attendance goes up across the board,” said Calhoun. “Every district that’s done this, what they’ve found is that even if their attenance was good, it goes up that 2 to 3%.”
The district created and distributed surveys to gauge the reactions of employees and parents possibly affected by the hypothetical change. Parents were asked if the possible change would positively affect their families and if they believed the four-day instructional week would improve student attendance, and if they were in favor of the change. Slightly more specific questions were asked addressing voiced concerns about missed meals, inadequate or unavailable childcare, and transportation to extracurricular events, most of which take place on Fridays. According to the proposed calendar, the district would be utilizing Friday as the off-day, unlike other districts considering the change that favor a Monday off-day.
“Friday is the most missed day of school without a doubt,” said Calhoun, but went on to explain that one Friday per month would be designated to offer targeted education to students in need of extra help. This added day would help meet state requirements for minutes spent in the educational setting, as stated in House Bill 4545, which took effect in June 2021. In response to a parent’s question, Calhoun explained that the Friday retention days would potentially follow a shortened schedule but also pointed out that those fine details have not been ironed-out as of yet.
According to Calhoun’s research, statistics also show that changing to the proposed four-day week reflected a drop in behavioral referrals. These behavioral improvements were reflected even higher at a secondary level.
Morale among students and educators appears to increase within the shortened week. Calhoun believes the Monday through Thursday calendar would offer a quality of life improvement, especially to educators who would be allowed to spend extra days with their families, but also handle personal affairs without the need to miss valuable work days.
“The number one reason, I’ll go ahead and jump to it,” Calhoun said. “It’s a tool for teacher improvement and retention. That’s what I’ve heard from the three Superintendents that presented back in San Antonio. It’s what I’ve heard so consistently from every Superintendent I’ve talked to.”
Calhoun has met on numerous occasions with Superintendent Joe Brannen of the New Summerfield school district who recently adopted the shortened week. Brannen’s assessment of the success of the program correlates with Calhoun’s research.
The district’s survey for the parents and guardians of OISD students can be found on the district’s Facebook page (Overton Independent School District). School officials urge the community to complete the survey so that the most informed decision can be reached.