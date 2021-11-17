Return of Heritage Syrup Festival a widespread treat
From the sticky sweet smoke of the antique syrup-making machinery to the roar of antique engines, the heart of Henderson was alive and jumping Saturday with the highly anticipated return of the Heritage Syrup Festival.
The historic Depot Museum grounds and Heritage Square was crawling with festival-goers sampling delicious dishes and scrumptious snacks, eyeing the antique tractors and restored cars, and bopping along to the beat of live music.
The Depot Museum was bustling with antique sawmill demonstrations and storytime with Dru Woods. Native American crafts, pioneer dwelling, and a blacksmith were on hand to display some old-fashioned craftsmanship while shots from the black-power muskets drew in the crowds while terrifying the nearby goats.
The throngs of thousands swarmed the downtown area to pick from the wide array of food trucks and browse the handmade crafts available in droves.