The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has been recognized as a Weather-Ready Nation (WRN) Ambassadors of Excellence for 2022. The county organization is one of only 54 groups recognized nationally this year. The honor was announced this week during the annual Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) conference in San Antonio.
“We are extremely honored to be included in this exclusive group,” said Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshal Terry Linder. “Severe weather is one of the largest threats to us here in East Texas and working with the National Weather Service to be as prepared as possible and to protect Rusk County residents is extremely important to us.
Representatives from the National Weather Service noted the Rusk County OEM team serves as Ambassadors of Excellence by inspiring others to take action and become ready, responsive, and resilient including using their network of social media accounts to engage the community.
“We work hard to make sure we update people through Facebook and twitter,” said OEM team member and Henderson City Councilman Michael Searcy. “Social media and the RAVE Smart911 system are extremely effective here in Rusk County.
According to the National Weather Service, the OEM also has formed unique collaborations with NOAA and/or other ambassador organizations such as Henderson ISD and the Rusk County Amateur Radio Club to achieve goals they alone could not meet.
“Our partnerships are vital to the effort,” said Linder. “It takes the cooperation of a variety of people to get the word out and respond when bad weather strikes.
“Rusk County OEM has gone above and beyond in promoting preparedness actions for all hazards over the last year,” stated a statement by the National Weather Service. “This included sharing graphics on social media for mobile home safety, tornado terminology, and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) in Spanish preparedness.”
This was put to the test when a series of long track tornadoes moved through the county on March 21st and then was hit again with tornadoes on May 5th. While many homes were destroyed in these tornadoes, Rusk County OEM kept its residents aware with frequent social media posts on preparedness along with updates on the storms as they moved through the area.
More information about the award can be found at WRN Ambassadors of Excellence.