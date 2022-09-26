OEM

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has been recognized as a Weather-Ready Nation (WRN) Ambassadors of Excellence for 2022. The county organization is one of only 54 groups recognized nationally this year. The honor was announced this week during the annual Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) conference in San Antonio. 

“We are extremely honored to be included in this exclusive group,” said Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshal Terry Linder. “Severe weather is one of the largest threats to us here in East Texas and working with the National Weather Service to be as prepared as possible and to protect Rusk County residents is extremely important to us.

