Former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke spoke at 6 p.m. on Friday at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church about ending voter suppression, registering eligible voters, and extending voting rights through the For The People Act. The event was live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
After O’Rourke lost the 2018 midterm election for U.S. Senator, he organized the Powered By People campaign to reach eligible Texans who are not registered to vote.
“I found that what connects us and what unites us is far more important, far more deeper, far more powerful, far more profound than what might divide us or separate us, based on geography or really anything else, any of these other meaningless differences upon which they try to keep us separated in this state,” O’Rourke said. “That was, for me, the big lesson of 2018. I didn’t win, I didn’t defeat Ted Cruz. But when we all organized in that way, and we all showed up in each of the 254 counties, we produced the largest [voter] turnout that Texas had seen in a midterm since 1970.”
In light of Senate Bill 7, which would introduce new restrictions to voting, and the Democrat walkout to prevent its passing in the recent legislative session, O’Rourke hit the road through the Powered By People campaign to inform citizens about how the bill is harmful and how they can help.
“That’s the situation in Texas today, the hardest state in which to vote, and what they want to do on top of that in this bill [is to enforce] no more Sunday morning voting, which is narrowly focused on African American voters and programs like Souls to the Polls,” O’Rourke said. “They won’t allow partisan poll watchers, so any jerk can walk in that polling place and intimidate any voter. But most alarmingly, if you have a disability and want an absentee ballot, you must prove it [disability]. Get a note from the doctor, in the least insured state in the country. And this kicker right here at the end, Texas, under SB 7, reserves the right to overturn any election based simply on the allegation of fraud. That is the threat we face at this minute.”
The For The People Act is a bill in the U.S. Congress to expand voter rights, limit gerrymandering, and reform campaign finance laws. If passed, states will be required to offer same-day registration, early voting, pre-registration of minors, online voter registration, and automatic voter registration. The bill will also make Election Day a federal holiday. Additionally, it will introduce criminal penalties to anyone who interferes with voter registration or partakes in voter deception or intimidation.
In O’Rourke’s speech, he tackled the issues of Texas’ current voter laws, such as the unavailability of online registration, racial gerrymandering, and a non-inclusive voter ID law.
“I was asked by the Republican party chairwoman in Rains county, who surprisingly enough came to our meeting, a meeting just like this one, and she said, ‘Beto, what do you have against ID?’” O’Rourke said. “And I surprised her because I said, ‘You know, I’m not so sure I’m against having to prove your identity in order to vote, but the forms of ID that we accept at the polling place don’t work for everyone.’ I mean, yes, I have a driver’s license, but your 85-year-old grandmother may not have one because she does not drive anymore. That student at Wylie College, she can’t use her student ID to prove her identity at the ballot box, but that guy who has a license to carry a firearm, that’s a valid ID at the ballot box.”
O’Rourke also encouraged audience members to call their state representative and senator, attend his voting rights rally on Sunday on the steps of the Texas Capitol in Austin, and volunteer to be certified as a volunteer deputy registrar in the elections department of their county courthouse. Powered by People is also hosting virtual VDR training.
In 2020, there were an estimated 32,388 registered voters in Rusk County. Of those, a little under 66% voted in the elections.
“It will not be easy,” O’Rourke said. “Nothing worth doing ever is. There is no certainty that we will win; in fact, the odds don’t look so great right now. It’s not just how we win elections, it’s how we save our democracy.”