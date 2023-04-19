The National Weather Service is monitoring the potential for severe weather in the East Texas area on Thursday.
All of the region is under a “slight” risk, (2/5) for Thursday, the NWS said. Some portions of Deep East Texas and Louisiana have a 15 percent chance for “slight” weather on Friday as well, the NWS noted.
“There is a chance for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday of this week,” the NWS said. “Many details remain unclear at this time range and the location will likely change some in the coming days. Stay tuned to the forecast for the latest updates and remember that now is the time to review your severe weather plan.”