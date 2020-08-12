According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, estimated active cases within Rusk County have made a significant drop to 77, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities.
The total number of reported positive cases has climbed to 323 within Rusk County as reported by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, with 244 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered. According to a chart created by RCOEM, Henderson holds nearly 41% of the positive COVID-19 diagnoses within the last two weeks with Mt. Enterprise having just over 15%, Kilgore holding nearly 12%, Overton and Tatum with just over 10% each and outlying unincorporated areas at nearly 12%.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 370 positive cases within the county. An attempt was previously made to contact DSHS representatives to explain the discrepancy between DSHS and RCOEM COVID-19 totals within the county but no response was ever received. Rusk County’s death toll has dropped to two with the change in the DSHS fatality reporting procedure.
Total reported cases within the state are at 467,485, with a testing total of 4,073,661. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 8,490, a substantial increase from last report’s 7,803, while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 349,833, another substantial increase from the 323,804 last reported. DSHS will be reporting COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. A fatality will be counted as a COVID-19 related fatality only when a medical certifier attests, on the death certificate, that the death was caused by the virus. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 31 for the state.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates two active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility with 45 offenders having recovered and seven employees testing positive for COVID-19, while four have recovered. ETTF also reports four offenders in medical isolation with 633 on medical restriction. The unit is currently in lockdown status.
TDCJ reports that 179,088 offenders and 57,235 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 18,464 offenders and 3,792 staff members having shown positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 14,315 offenders and 2,420 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have dropped to 3,422 from last week’s 3,788 with active employee cases standing at 1,357. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remain at 112 with an additional 47 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 36 units are on precautionary lockdown. The employee death total remained at 15 throughout the state.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM on its Facebook page. Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.