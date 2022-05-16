The Department of State Health Services reported 6,468 confirmed cases within the county, marking no change for seven consecutive days. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers climbed slightly to 4,401.
Rusk County’s fatality total has thankfully stalled at 232, showing no increase in weeks.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 3,177 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 14 newly-reported fatalities as of May 12, 2022.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 46,759 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 42.69% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported 24,885 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 21,874 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 77.74%. More than 8,118 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 29,600 of the vaccines administered within Rusk County were provided by local pharmacies.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported no active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility, Billy Moore Correctional Center, and Bradshaw State Jail. All Rusk County units reported no active employee diagnoses and no offenders in medical isolation or restriction.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 23 active offender cases, marking an increase of one from Sunday’s reported total of 22, and 72 active employee diagnoses, an increase of 14 from the last reported total of 58. Roughly 39% of Texas prison facilities have active COVID cases within their population, with no units on lockdown.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 236, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at eight. A total of 63 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 85 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.