In the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 within Rusk County, the Office of Emergency Management reports 41 total positive cases with only 18 cases considered active.
No new cases have been reported within the last five days, leaving reported totals at 41 with 22 considered recovered and 18 cases remaining active.
Mt. Enterprise hosted the latest mobile testing site on Monday, May 11. No reports have been returned as testing typically takes 48 hours.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 39,869, with a testing total of 525,697. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 1,100, with only one out of Rusk County, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 21,713.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide a daily update after 4 p.m. each day with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services.
To receive this daily update like and follow Rusk County OEM on their Facebook page.