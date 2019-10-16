The agenda for the Rusk County Commissioner’s Court monthly meeting had no burning issues to address, including the recent burn ban.
The surrounding area, and specifically Rusk County, have received more than enough rain in the past 10 days (ending Tuesday) to fend off just about any accidental brush fires.
Commissioners voted unanimously against enacting a burn ban at this point.
Most of the commissioners commented their parts of the county had received anywhere from just under an inch of rain, to just over an inch of rain depending on location.
The county also voted to relieve itself of surplus items from a couple of different sources.
The Adult Probation department is auctioning off a 2002 Ford Taurus and a 1999 Chevy van.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has listed the following items for auction:
• Xerox phaser 4600
• Magnavox DVD/VHS player
• GE VHS movie system
• (2) Poulan chain saws
• (2) Poulan gas blowers
• (3) truck toolboxes
• Misc. hand tools
• Weedeater gas blower
• Coltri sub (tank filler)
• Nerf Bars for trucks
• Stainless steal venthoods
• Polaroid cameras
• (2) 245/70/R17 tires and wheels
• (4) ATV wheels and tires
• (4) Charger wheels
• (2) divider cages for Chargers
• nail guns
• air compressor
• several white chairs
• (4) overhead light bars
• Overhead lights (out of the sally port)
The RCSO also has three vehicles for auction as well – two 2014 Dodge Chargers and one 2011 Dodge Ram 1500.
The commissioners are also seeking bids for the solid waste services in Rusk County. The bids should cover two 40-yard roll off containers and one 42-yard compactor for Carlisle, Laneville, Mt. Enterprise, Tatum, Laird Hill and Oakhill. This would be for a one-year contract with two additional 12-month extensions.
Commissioners voted on the set of 2020 county holidays (see graphic) which are the standard government-accepted holidays.
In other business, Commissioners approved:
• County DA’s asset forfeiture report
• terminated the relationship with Brinson Benefits as of the end of the year
• the upcoming county’s health fair
• a resolution for the Indigent Defense Grant Program
• an increase in the deposit for the expo center rental
• various department reports, including the five county JPs, four Constables, and various other departments.