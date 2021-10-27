Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Helping Business Expo and Chili Cook-Off Tuesday afternoon at the Rusk County Expo Center.
The Tommy McDaniel Exhibit Hall was abuzz with chatter as more than 30 area business owners and representatives came out to mingle with their peers and introduce themselves to prospective customers. From trendy boutique apparel to solar lighting systems and health insurance to funeral preparations, businesses from A to Z were on hand with branded goodies up for grabs.
An added draw for the crowd was the Texas Bank-sponsored Chili Cook-off with several tasty choices. As the event progressed, bowls were emptied, and votes were tallied, the first-place winner was Autumn Leaves with their savory submission. VeraBank took second place, and Brookdale Senior Living took home the third-place trophy.