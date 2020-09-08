The Sheriff’s official monthly report showed that calls for burglary of a vehicle were up by 10 compared to last month. One of those calls was about nine vehicles burglarized at once at a Tatum RV park.
“All nine of these vehicles were unlocked with two or three of them having guns stolen,” said David Roberts, Public Information Officer (PIO) of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
Roberts stressed that people should always lock their cars when unattended especially with guns inside of them.
Theft of miscellaneous was also up with 44 calls in August and only 32 in July.
Roberts said, “Two lawnmowers were stolen that were left in two yards as well as multiple weed eaters and blowers. Usually this happens when people leave them behind to go inside to get a drink of water and when they return the items are gone.”
Traffic stops increased to 420 calls from 341 in July. According to Roberts the reason the calls were less in July was because of officers being cautious of COVID but now officers are stopping more vehicles for speeding.
Simple assaults were up 11 calls with criminal trespass doubling to 23 calls. Livestock calls almost tripled to 94 calls. Criminal mischief remained the same at 26 calls, as were gunshots at 19 calls and reckless driver calls at 72. Burglary of a building was down to only four calls in August with nine calls last month.