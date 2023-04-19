COOKING WELL FOR HEALTHY DIABETES Spanish Course presented by the L.E.A.N. Coalition and Texas AgriLife began at 5:30, Thursday, April 13 at the Rusk County Extension Office, 113 East Fordall, in Henderson. Classes will be held on April 13, 20, and 27. For more information, call Debbie McCoy at 903-655-0280.

LANEVILLE CEMETERY ASSOCIATION will have its annual meeting on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Laneville First Baptist Church, 7090 FM 1798 W, Laneville, TX 75667. Contact 903-863-2108 if you have any questions.

