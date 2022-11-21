During its regular meeting on Tuesday evening, the Henderson City Council canvassed the votes of the Nov. 8 General Election and newly elected Council members Henry Pace and Reginald Weatherton were officially sworn in. Pace received 229 votes total in the race for the District 3 Council seat while challenger Rand Cates received a total of 61. Weatherton ran unopposed for the District 2 Council seat. After conducting the oath of office, the Council appointed Pace to be Mayor Pro Tem for the next term.

The Council unanimously approved their Consent Agenda for the meeting. Items on that agenda included approving the minutes for their Oct. 18 regular meeting, approving the Henderson Economic Development Corporation’s (HEDCO) Financials for September 2022, approving street closures for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade for Dec. 1, 2022 and approving a contract with MPA Fireworks for the July 4 Fireworks Display in 2023.

