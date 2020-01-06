NEW LONDON - A Department of Safety Trooper was dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on FM 850 shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle was traveling west on FM 850, approaching a right curve on a hillcrest, according to information available at the time by the investigator.
The driver failed to negotiate the curve and the vehicle left the roadway, crossing the eastbound lane and entering the grass south of the road.
The front right of the vehicle hit a tree, and the vehicle spun clockwise 180 degrees. It came to rest in the grass south of the roadway, facing east.
The driver was taken to Mother Francis in Tyler. The passenger was taken to UT Health in Tyler.
A timeline of what transpired after the initial call was dispatched is as follows:
• 0855 a.m. Crims Chapel, New London VFD, and Overton Fire Department fire units have been dispatched to FM 850 between Hwy 42 and FM 2012 for a reported major one vehicle motor vehicle crash with extrication jaws being requested.
• 09:04 a.m. A landing zone has been requested to this area
• 09:10 a.m. A second helicopter had been requested, and a landing zone at Hwy 42 and FM 850.
• 0930 a.m. The Crims Chapel fire units have cleared the scene, New London and Overton remain on scene to assist with the landing zone operations until the helicopters have lifted off.
• 09:48 a.m. The New London units are still having problems with traffic that is backed up due to shutting the roads down to establish a landing zone.
•10:08 a.m. the wrecker service was on scene clearing off the debris and the vehicle involved. All helicopters are off the ground and fire units will be clearing shortly. There was no word on the condition of the patients at this time except that their injuries warranted being flown from the scene to trauma centers in Tyler.