Henderson schools will start the fall semester two weeks earlier than originally planned. The new start date, approved by the school board on Tuesday, will give the district more options after the uncertainties of COVID-19 pushed teachers and students into completely new learning environments this past spring.
“This gives us more flexibility,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Bonneau told the school board when she presented the proposed calendar changes, “especially if we have to transition from in-classroom to online instruction again. It will give us a little more time.”
Bonneau acknowledges that changing the calendar will always cause some inconveniences. However, she noted that more than 75% of the nearly 850 employees and parents who responded to a survey, supported the change.
The new calendar pushes the first day of school to Wednesday, August 5th. Teachers will report to campuses on Monday, July 27th while new teachers will begin their orientation on Thursday, July 23rd. The district has also added a full week for Fall Break in October and a full week for Thanksgiving as well as three weeks at Christmas.
“Right now, experts say if the virus returns, it will likely be in November or December,” Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb, Jr, told the board, adding to the discussion of the extra weeks of vacation scattered in the fall.
The new calendar uses the same new nine-week grading periods the board had already approved earlier this year. This coming year students will have four nine-week periods instead of the previous six six-week grading periods.
The new calendar will also push up summer activities that begin before school such as athletics and band. However, those schedules are still in development as the district waits for updates from the state on restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.