The Marine Corps Toys for Tots annual toy drive has made its way to the Overton City Hall!
Donation boxes are set up on both sides of City Hall, just itching to be filled with shiny, new, unused toys, which will brighten the day of countless less fortunate children. The dispatch side is open 24/7, so a drop-off point is always available, even when the administration side is closed.
Since 1947, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, created at the behest of the Marine Corps, has been gathering and distributing these toys, providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. They hope to offer these children the opportunity to experience the joy of Christmas while foundation members and volunteers get to play an active role in the development of one of the nation’s most valuable resources – its children. They also work to unite all members of local communities in a common cause for three months each year during the annual toy collection and distribution campaign and to contribute to improving communities in the future.
Since 2001 the Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign has been ranked as one of the top-rated charities by “Philanthropy 400” and has impacted more than 265 million children with the distribution of over 584 million toys.