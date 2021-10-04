Henderson is recognized by the state as a Certified Retirement Community. As a result of this designation and special USDA funding for senior housing land has been purchased with the property currently being cleared for apartment type housing here in Henderson.
“This will be a three-story apartment complex for seniors 55-years old and up,” said Billy Hughes, Community Development Manager. “All permits have been pulled and plans submitted.”
The complex is named Henderson Abbington Park and will be located on South Standish Street north of Richardson Drive beside the back of New Life Church. The building will be 64-units, three stories high and will contain amenities for the elderly. The expected completion date is sometimes in 2022.
During a regular Henderson City Council meeting in February 2020 three different groups made a presentation to the Council about building a senior facility in Henderson. The only group out of the three that received the funding to build was the builders for Henderson Abbington Park.