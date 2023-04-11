This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I have loved you John 15:12.

Join us at New Oakland Church as we study the Books of the New Testament. We are learning about the disciples and the mission God had for them, as well as our mission today. We are all called to share His word and care for others. New Oakland Church is all about coming from right where you are to allow Jesus to work in your life and create the ONE that He has chosen you to be. You ask Him and He will walk you hand in hand through this life.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription