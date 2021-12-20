New Oakland Church is partnering with The Gaston Museum to sponsor the first-ever Christmas in the Oil Patch and Dessert auction with proceeds to benefit Project Second Chance.
From 2-4 p.m., Sunday, December 19, everybody’s favorite jolly old elf will be on hand at The Gaston Museum to visit with all the good girls and boys. Tours will be available, the newly created gift shoppe will be fully stocked, and live entertainment will be the dulcet tones of Lisa Miculec, daughter of the late Tommy Darwin Walker, and Hatti Bridges Alexander, granddaughter of the late Barbara Moore Green, both beloved Gaston alumni.
There will be a dessert auction during the event with all proceeds going to help the children of indigent inmates of Rusk County Jail celebrate the holiday.
Donations are welcome and there will be drawings for door prizes.
For more information on the event or the Gaston Museum, call 903-722-9016 or visit www.gastonmuseum.org.