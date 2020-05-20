The Henderson School Board formally approved changes in the district’s administrative team last night during their May board meeting. The board named Terry Everitt as the district’s director of curriculum and instruction. Everitt, a 24-year veteran of Henderson I.S.D., has served as Henderson High School’s principal since 2012. Dea Henry will become the new high school principal after serving as Northside Intermediate’s principal for the past four years. Cindy Vestal, currently an assistant principal at Northside, will replace Henry as the campus’ principal.
Additionally, the district named several teacher specialists including Lacye Russell, Taylor Spoon, Regina Sugg, Jodie Morse, Nikki Driver, Teris Butler, Liana Kirk, Sherri McCaw, and Lisa Lybrand. Teacher specialists will support instruction and develop teacher talent on campuses.
According to Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb, the changes approved last night are part of an ongoing effort to move Henderson’s educational model to a support/coaching model.
“This group of people will be working very closely with me and Dr. Stephanie Bonneau, specifically supporting the teachers in the classroom. They will be absolutely vital in assisting principals by supporting teachers.”
“This is something that has been in the works for over 10 months,” said Lamb. “And I am pleased that the school board has been supportive of these changes even in the midst of such unusual uncertainty,” noted Lamb referring to the major impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board also hired new teachers including Cindy Hathorn, Rebecca Garner, Kylie Carroll, and Ali Smith as well as hiring Jessica Revels as a speech-language pathology assistant, Heather Burris, who was hired as an early childhood literacy coordinator and Renee Perry as an educational diagnostician.