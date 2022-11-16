Newly elected Henderson Independent School District (HISD) Board Trustees Travis Orr, Jamie Sugg, and Jean Williams were sworn in during the Board’s regular meeting on Monday evening. Sugg won re-election for District 2 over challenger Jon Best, Williams ran unopposed for District 1 and was declared elected and Orr won for District 2 over candidate Peggy McAlister.
Outgoing Trustee for District 2, Harold Sentmore, officially stepped down after sixteen years and each member of the Board took a few minutes to acknowledge and celebrate those years of service.
“These past years have been interesting, some of it amazing but most of all they’ve been rewarding to have you serve on this Board,” said Williams, voicing her appreciation for the role Sentmore played in advancing and advocating for the education of all students and being a sounding board for the community.
“Your sense of decorum and propriety in dealing with things has not gone unnoticed,” said District 4 Trustee Russell Brown. “I appreciate, and I know the community does, the time that you spent away from your family serving on this Board.”
Sentmore gave special thanks to his wife Angie for her support and encouragement, which he says are the reason he was able to serve as long as has. He added that he truly enjoyed being on the Board and will miss everyone. “I won’t go away completely but I’ll just leave you all to do your job. And as a Trustee I know you are all doing a great job. Thank you all for everything,” Sentmore said.
In other agenda items, the Board heard comprehensive nine-week reports on the Resilient Schools Support Program (RSSP), HISD’s Results Driven Accountability (RDA) framework, the Career Technology Education (CTE) Program and the Bilingual Program. Superintendent Dr. Thurston J. Lamb stated that these reports are for showing the Board all the data points that they monitor on a weekly basis. The data factors heavily into how the District develops strategies and measures progress towards the goals of building a robust academic program, developing a culture to maximize learning for all students and providing a safe, healthy and orderly environment for students and employees. Data from the reports are available to the public online under the HISD Boardbook documents for Nov. 14, 2022.
In action items the Board approved Targeted Improvement Plans for Wylie Elementary School and Northside Intermediate School. A motion to approve the purchase of athletic headsets for $42,775 failed to pass after members of the Board questioned this purchase originally being made without their approval earlier this year.
The Board also honored Henderson High School students in the Culinary Arts Program with Certificates of Recognition. The students included Anela Hames, Karim Munoz, Lindsey Clark, Matthew Stanley and Brittaine Dean who recently catered an event with the Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO), serving 150 people. John Clary, Executive Director of HEDCO, congratulated the students and spoke about the efforts of HEDCO to invest in HISD’s CTE program through grants provided by the Texas High Demand Job Training Program. Clary said that they have invested over $810,000 into the program over the past four years.
HISD’s next regular Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m.