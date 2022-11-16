HISD

Newly elected Henderson Independent School District (HISD) Board Trustees Travis Orr, Jamie Sugg, and Jean Williams were sworn in during the Board’s regular meeting on Monday evening. Sugg won re-election for District 2 over challenger Jon Best, Williams ran unopposed for District 1 and was declared elected and Orr won for District 2 over candidate Peggy McAlister. 

Outgoing Trustee for District 2, Harold Sentmore, officially stepped down after sixteen years and each member of the Board took a few minutes to acknowledge and celebrate those years of service. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription