On Thursday four new HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) Board members were sworn in by Henderson City Secretary Cheryl Jimerson. The new Board members are, Adam Duey, Micah Howard, Brian Ballard, and Johnny Foster.
Ballard started his second year on the Board this year and while Foster is one of the rotating bankers that serve only one year until their rotation time comes around again.
The 2022/2023 Board now consists of Noble Welch, Dylan Culp, Michael Bell, Adam Duey, Micah Howard, Brian Ballard, Johnny Foster.
The Board then took necessary action on the minutes of their regular meeting held in September.
The next item of business was to elect the 2022/2023 officers for the Board. The new officers will be Dillion Culp, President, Brian Ballard, Vice President, Michael Bell, Secretary, Johnny Foster, Treasurer.
The Board then approved the banking signatures for all board members and the Executive Director and set the date and time for their regular meeting. They all agreed to hold the monthly meetings on the third Tuesday at 3 P.M. at the new City Hall in the HEDCO Board Room.
Items related to the Type A and Type B Corporations was tabled to further confer with their outside attorney.
Since there were two new Board Members appointed to the Board John Clary Executive Director took some time to explain the past, present and future of the new East Texas Regional Business Park. Duey and Howard asked several questions for clarity and further explanation.