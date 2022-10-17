HEDCO

On Thursday four new HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) Board members were sworn in by Henderson City Secretary Cheryl Jimerson. The new Board members are, Adam Duey, Micah Howard, Brian Ballard, and Johnny Foster.

Ballard started his second year on the Board this year and while Foster is one of the rotating bankers that serve only one year until their rotation time comes around again.

