The first order of business for the HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) was to install in the first ever seven-member Board during Thursday’s meeting. Since its inception it was always a five-member Board but The Henderson City Council decided last month to increase the Board should HEDCO change to a Type B economic development corporation by the voters at the November election.
Cheryl Jimmerson, City Secretary preformed the swearing in ceremony as the four new Board Members took the oath of office. They were Brian Ballard, Michael Bell, Dylan Culp and Michael Moores.
The next order of business was to elect the officers for 2021-2022 year. The Board unanimously elected Noble Welch to serve as President for the second year, Joe Sorrels as Vice President for the second year, Raymond Mitchell as Secretary for the second year and Michael Moores as Treasurer (the Treasurers position rotates among local bank representatives). Moores served on the Board previously.
The Board also approved an amendment to their Bylaws as result of increasing the number of Board Members.
These changes are:
At any time, the City Council, in its sole discretion, may alter the Corporation’s structure, organization, programs or activities or terminate its existence
The Board shall be composed of Seven Directors
A quorum shall consist of four Directors
These Bylaws can only be amended by the affirmative vote on no less than a super majority (six out of seven members) of the Board
Neal Holland of Stokes and Associates made a presentation regarding the new East Texas Regional Business Park. He gave an overview of the plans for the infrastructure, showed the utility layout and told the Board that the utilities must be put in first prior to the roads and other development.
After hearing the presentation the Board agreed to go out for bids for the utility construction.
Executive Director John Clary then showed the new Board the potential plans for the new business park.
The Board then watched a Zoom presentation from Government Capital about financing a portion of the business park infrastructure. The company does a lot for economic development corporations. Clary told the Board they may have to go out for financing for a portion of the infrastructure to the park, thus was the purpose of the Zoom meeting.
The Board also approved to have their monthly meetings at the HEDCO office Board room every third Thursday at 3:00 p.m. The next meeting will be held November 18 at 3:00 p.m.