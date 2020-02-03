MT. ENTERPRISE - The Mt. Enterprise City Council gathered this week to finalize 2019 documentation and approve the purchase of updated equipment for the City Marshall.
The monthly meeting began with a presentation from CEFCO representative, Jason Kreuger.
Kreuger informed the council of the company’s progress related to the offsite sanitary sewer extension which will traverse through and under various roadways in the area. Improvements will be fully covered by the CEFCO corporation. TxDOT requires cooperation from the City itself as it isn’t allowed to work directly with the company. Kreuger, members of his engineering team, and local engineers, as chosen by the City Council will work together to create a proposal acceptable to TxDOT’s rigorous policies. As the bidding process draws to a close on this phase of construction, groundbreaking is expected to begin in the middle of February.
With multiple bays for large trucks and facilities specific to the needs of passing truck drivers, such as a shower stall and deli area for freshly prepared but quickly dispensed food, this new travel station is expected to be a boon for the Mt. Enterprise economy. Strategically placed on a long-vacant corner at the intersection of Highway 259 and Highway 315 the new business will surely see a quick influx of traffic and business.
The new site is loaded with benefits for passing travelers and local citizens alike with an outside area specific to pet care, ethanol-free gas pumps and diversified menu options in a small town with limited choices.
The council went on to consider and approve the creation of two $250 scholarships for Mt. Enterprise ISD seniors, and the associated application documentation. They also approved a quarter-page advertisement in Mt. Enterprise ISD’s upcoming annual.
City Council member Mary Jo Baird was designated Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Mt. Enterprise, a position the council is grateful to have filled.
Motions were made and approved for various repairs and upgrades for equipment utilized by the City Marshal and regarding impending training for all city council members and city employees.
Council convened into executive session, subsequently ending the meeting, to discuss 90-day evaluations and benefits coinciding with the approved 2019/2020 budget.