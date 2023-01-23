Hutto

Newly seated Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce Board President Charlie Hutto started his year of service on the right note as he took to the stage with the Brooze Brothers as live entertainment for the 97th Annual Chamber Banquet. 

Outgoing President Wesley Holloway thanked Chamber Director Bonnie Geddie and assistant Marty Brown for the time and energy they spend dedicated to the city of Henderson and the success of its retail sector. 

