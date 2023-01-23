Newly seated Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce Board President Charlie Hutto started his year of service on the right note as he took to the stage with the Brooze Brothers as live entertainment for the 97th Annual Chamber Banquet.
Outgoing President Wesley Holloway thanked Chamber Director Bonnie Geddie and assistant Marty Brown for the time and energy they spend dedicated to the city of Henderson and the success of its retail sector.
"I want thank you two ladies for everything you have done for me and this city," said Holloway. "There's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes. You and Marty do a great job."
"I want to thank Bonnie and Marty for picking me to be the motivational speaker for the night," joked the always chipper Holloway.
Holloway acknowledged and thanked event sponsors Management and Training Corporation, Republic Services, VeraBank, Bane Investment Holdings/Coldwell Banker Home Place Realty and Conterra Networks. In a new twist for the annual banquet, a beer and wine station was sponsored and manned by Bane Investments and Coldwell Banker.
Mona Jimerson and her team at Simply Southern Catering dished up a delicous comfort food buffet of smothered chopped steak, loaded mashed potatoes and an incredible vegetable medley. Desert-laden tables were regularly raided of thick slices of rich chocolate cake and a delectable chilled peach cobbler.
The night's awards went out to a deserving bunch from Chamber volunteers to area First Responders.
Member of the HISD School Board, Henderson Memorial Hospital Foundation, Jon Johnston took home the prestigious William Ashby Lifetime Achievement Award.
Suzanne Cross, the busiest lady in Henderson, is the 2022 Chamber Ambassador of the Year and Chamber Superstar is the ever-present and hard working Lynn Nacol.
Lt. Charles Helton presented the First Responders Awards for the evening with plaques handed out by Henderson Police Department's Deputy Chief Randy Hudman, Henderson Fire Department's Chief Rusty Chote, and Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez.
HPD's Pamela Randolph received the Detective of the Year award, Patrol Officer of the Year went to Derrick Keith and Dispatch of the Year was Stacey Strong.
Rusk County Department of Public Safety Trooper of the Year was Toby Clifton, who was unable to attend but will be honored at a later date.
Rusk County Sheriff's Office's Lori Spence took home Outstanding Dispatcher and Outstanding Corrections Officer went to Bryan Young. Roy Cavazos was named Outstanding Investigator and Patrol Deputy of the Year was given to Michael Pyers.
HFD's Chief Chote presented the Firefighter of the Year Award to Phil Stanley, an active member of the Henderson Volunteer Fire Department for 34 years. In November of 2022, Stanley was the first firefighter to arrive on scene of a working structure fire. Upon hearing signs of life inside of the burning building and without gear or assistance, Stanley entered the structure by himself after and dragged the victim out just as it became fully engulfed in flames.